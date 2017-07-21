MP close to tears over death of Sheffield student

An MP fought back tears as she spoke of how a 19-year-old Sheffield student who was killed by a drunk driver should have graduated this week.



Labour's Liz McInnes became emotional as she told MPs about music student Bryony Hollands, who was mowed down two years ago while walking along a pavement in Nottingham.

Bryony, who was studying at Sheffield University and dreamed of a career in music therapy, should have graduated yesterday afternoon.

Ms McInnes, who met Bryony's father Mark Hollands, from Maidenhead, at the launch of the Roads to Justice campaign, said: "Bryony's killer was given an eight year sentence, of which he will serve four.

"Bryony was a 19-year-old music student and since her death her father has campaigned tirelessly for tougher sentences as well as raising funds for the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins in his daughter's memory."

Speaking yesterday, Ms McInnes struggled to fight back tears as she said: "Bryony's father has contacted me to say the family should have been attending Bryony's graduation ceremony in Sheffield this very afternoon."

Speaking in a summer adjournment debate in the Commons, Ms McInnes criticised the Government for not publishing a consultation on sentencing guidelines for dangerous driving, and said killers were treated 'leniently' under current rules.

She urged the Government to 'make clear its intentions' by publishing the consultation.

"Whilst the Government delays, families who lose loved ones in such horrific and entirely avoidable circumstances should not be made to suffer the added injustice of the killers being treated so leniently.

"I am keen that the Government makes clear its intentions as soon as possible for the sake of the victims and their families who have suffered enough."