MP calls on NHS to break ties with private hospital in Sheffield over safety fears

A Sheffield MP has called on the NHS to stop commissioning mental health beds at a private hospital.

Heeley MP Louise Haigh has written to health secretary Jeremy Hunt and NHS England bosses over the issue of patient safety at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield on East Bank Road.

The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) latest report published on August 25 labelled the hospital's safety 'inadequate'.

The report said inspectors identified a 'number of issues and shortfalls on the Haven ward' which prompted 'significant concern for the health and wellbeing of patients'.

Inspectors also said there are 'risks' in relation to 'staffs’ ability to respond to emergencies' and 'serious and post incident debriefs did not always take place'.

Ms Haigh raised the issue of Cygnet before in Parliament after a young patient was left on a ward with open wounds with MRSA.

In a letter to Robert Cornall, NHS England boss responsible for commissioning beds, Ms Haigh said: "I am sure you would now agree that this facility should not be caring for very vulnerable people and urge NHS England to cease commissioning beds at this hospital with immediate effect.

"It is clear that, despite Cygnet’s action plan, which you reference in your letter of July 20, improvements are not being made and that the service continues to be unsafe – culminating in a very serious incident in June 2017."

The Haven ward which houses 12 bed mixed gender psychiatric intensive care unit for children and adolescents, was voluntarily but temporarily closed following the inspection.

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield is an independent mental health hospital that provides low secure and locked rehabilitation services for women, teenagers and children suffering mental health problems. The hospital has capacity to provide care for 55 patients across four wards.

In a statement, the hospital said it took CQC feedback 'very seriously'.

A spokesperson said: "We have taken immediate steps to address the areas highlighted for improvement."

A further full CQC inspection was carried out at the hospital in mid-August, with the CQC yet to publish its findings.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "The service provider has developed a comprehensive action plan and we, together with the CQC, are regularly reviewing this to make sure that improvements are made."