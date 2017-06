We at Team Star are taking this Workplace Challenge VERY seriously...

So when Team Radio Sheffield invited us over recently for a cuppa and a bit of smack talk, we relished the opportunity, and the 2,000 step round-trip to their offices - woop!

Team Star talk Move More

We chatted to presenter Paulette Edwards (catch us on her show today) and brought up our 12 place lead over them on the league table as much as possible.

Two weeks in, two to go - Go Team Star!

