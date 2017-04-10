Search

Mountain rescue team helps climber, walker and mountain bikers injured in Peak District

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team in action over the weekend

A climber, walker and two mountain bikers were injured in falls in the Peak District over the weekend.

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue team helped a climber who dislocated his knee in a fall at the plantation boulders at Stanage.

They also helped two mountain bikers who fell near Abbey Brook, above the Upper Derwent Reservoirs.

The first biker suffered a neck injury and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The other injured his shoulder in another fall.

Rescuers also helped a walker who fell at Upper Crowden Brook, Kinder Scout.

A coastguard helicopter winched him off the moor and he was taken to the Northern General Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday, Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team helped a female cyclist who was airlifted to hospital with a broken leg after coming off her bike near Bull Clough, Langsett.

