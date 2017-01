A multi-vehicle collision on the motorway near Meadowhall caused severe delays for motorists this evening.

The crash happened on the lower deck of the M1 South at junction 34 at about 4.30pm.

Several cars, two lorries and a van were reportedly involved.

It is not yet known whether anyone was hurt, but the crash caused congestion and disrupted a number of bus services.

Traffic appears to be flowing normally again.