Motorists were caught up in queues on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning following a crash involving two vans and a lorry.

The collision occurred on the northbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 32 at Thurcroft and Junction 33 at Catcliffe.

One lane was closed as a result of the smash.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the collision at 6.50am and found that a white Fiat van, a Peugeot van and a DAF lorry were involved.

Nobody was injured.