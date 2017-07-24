Motorists watch on in shock as lorry bursts into flames on M1 in Sheffield

Have your say

This is the dramatic moment a lorry burst into flames on the M1 in Sheffield this morning.

Highways England revealed at 10.30am that a lorry had burst into flames between J29a Chesterfield and J30 Sheffield.

All lanes are closed northbound on the M1 between the two junctions as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Highways England have warned motorists to expect delays.

Josh Makin posted on Twitter: "Just seen this on the M1. Hopefully everyone is OK."

More to follow.