Motorists warned over parking outside Rotherham school

Parents and carers have received warnings over their parking outside a Rotherham school.

Police officers and Rotherham Council enforcement officers visited Bramley Grange Primary School, Bramley, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning and caught offenders in the act.

A council 'camera van' was also used in the joint operation to secure evidence of illegal and dangerous parking.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A number of drivers have been issued with parking advisory notices."