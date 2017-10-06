Motorists warned over parking outside Rotherham school

Parents and carers have received warnings over their parking outside a Rotherham school.
Police officers and Rotherham Council enforcement officers visited Bramley Grange Primary School, Bramley, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning and caught offenders in the act.
A council 'camera van' was also used in the joint operation to secure evidence of illegal and dangerous parking.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A number of drivers have been issued with parking advisory notices."
