Motorists warned of thieves targeting vans in Rotherham village

A woman has issued a warning about thieves targeting vans in a Rotherham village, after thieves were caught breaking into her partner's vehicle.

The van, used by a self-employed joiner, was parked on Well Lane, Treeton, when it was targeted overnight on Sunday into Monday.

Thieves have been targeting vans in the Treeton area

Thieves smashed a window and caused around £850 worth of damage to the van by attempting to force open the door, but were disturbed by a resident and ran off before they could steal anything.

Annalise Grimshaw said: "Vans are being targeted in the Treeton area.

"The police knocked on our door at about 2.20am on Monday after the thieves had got away. They had done another two vans in the area.

"Luckily our neighbour came running out and they ran off so they didn't manage to take anything, they just damaged the van."

Witnesses or anyone with information about those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.