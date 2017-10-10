Motorists warned of collision on busy Sheffield city centre road

Motorists have been warned of a collision on a busy Sheffield city centre road.
A Sheffield Council incident support unit is dealing with the incident on the outbound stretch of Derek Dooley Way, just past the Holiday Inn hotel.
Motorists have been warned of a collision on a busy Sheffield city centre road.
A Sheffield Council incident support unit is dealing with the incident on the outbound stretch of Derek Dooley Way, just past the Holiday Inn hotel.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.