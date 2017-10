Two motorists have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a crash near the M1 junction at Aston this morning.

A grey Peugeot 208 and a gold Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision on the A57 Aston Bypass, close to Aston Park fire station, at 6.55am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Both drivers were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure."