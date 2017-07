Have your say

Motorists travelling on a South Yorkshire motorway face travel chaos this lunchtime due to a broken down motorhome.

Highways England issued a warning to motorists at around 11.30am that one lane of the exit slip-road to the M18 from the A1(M) southbound had been closed.

This is because of a broken down motorhome

Highways England warned motorists that there are long delays building in the area.

More to follow.