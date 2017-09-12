Motorists escape with minor injures after M1 crash in South Yorkshire

Motorists escaped with minor injureis after a two-car crash which closed the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash on the southbound stretch of the motorway between between junctions 34 and 33 - Tinsley and Catcliffe - at around 5am.

The M1 was closed this morning after a crash

It left debris strewn across all four lanes initially, blocking the motorway while a clean-up operation was mounted.

The road has since been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

South Yorkshire Police said it was fortunate those involved escaped with 'minor injuries'.