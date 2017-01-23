Motorists escape unharmed after crash in Sheffield

Motorists involved in a crash in Sheffield escaped unharmed.
A truck and a Vauxhall Insignia collided on Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at 10pm last night.
Emergency services alerted to the incident, close to the junction with Meadowhall Road, closed the crash scene until the drivers were assessed and the vehicles were moved.
