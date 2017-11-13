Motorists criticised by police for ignoring 'road closed' signs after crash in Sheffield

Impatient drivers have been criticised by the police for ignoring 'road closed' signs after a serious collision in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police made the criticism after a two-car collision in Retford Road, Handsworth, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services on Retford Road, Sheffield

A Vauxhall Insignia and a Mini, containing a family, were involved in the crash just after 1.20pm and four people, including a child, were taken to hospital.

Police officers closed the road while paramedics treated the casualties and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

But some motorists were said to have ignored the road closure signs and driven past the crash scene while paramedics, firefighters and police officers were working.

An operational support services spokesman used Facebook to express the police force's disappointment at the behaviour of some drivers.

He said: "We had to close Retford Road, Handsworth, due to a serious collision.

"This closure is to keep the area safe for the emergency services to work in - not for impatient drivers to drive around road closures signs and try to squeeze past us.

"If we put a police car across the road with flashing blue lights and road closure signs it means you can't go that way.

"Please, please, please use common sense and use another route."