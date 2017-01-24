Motorists caught using mobile phones on busy Sheffield road

Six motorists were caught using their mobile phones while driving on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

On the first morning of a week-long operation, officers caught six motorists using their phones while behind the wheel on the Sheffield Parkway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "As part of the week long mobile phone operation we were actively targeting motorists who use their phones whilst driving on the morning commute.

"The tally for yesterday morning was six motorists stopped and issued with traffic offence reports.

"Some may receive the offer of courses, some may receive 3 points and a £100 fine.

"The operation will continue throughout the week at different locations.

"We will have extra patrols working, targeting those that put the lives of others at risk by being distracted whilst driving.

"Proposals by the Government are that from March 1, the penalty for using a mobile phone whilst driving will increase to six points and a £200 fine. The option of a driver education course will then not be an option either."