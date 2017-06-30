Motorists, bus and tram users delayed due to police on bridge in Sheffield

Motorists, bus and tram users are facing delays today because of police officers trying to talk somebody down from a bridge in Sheffield city centre.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the bridge next to Ponds Forge sports centre.
