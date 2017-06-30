Search

Motorists, bus and tram users delayed due to police on bridge in Sheffield

Police are dealing with an incident on the bridge next to Ponds Forge sports centre

Police are dealing with an incident on the bridge next to Ponds Forge sports centre

0
Have your say

Motorists, bus and tram users are facing delays today because of police officers trying to talk somebody down from a bridge in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the bridge next to Ponds Forge sports centre.

Back to the top of the page