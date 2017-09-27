Motorists avoid serious injury in South Yorkshire motorway crash

Two motorists avoided serious injuries in a motorway crash in South Yorkshire.
Two motorists avoided serious injuries in a motorway crash in South Yorkshire.
One was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van and the other a silver Vauxhall Vectra when they collided between junctions 3 and 4 of the M18, near Armthorpe, at 6.30am yesterday
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital following the crash, but is not believed to have been seriously injured.
