Motorist taken to hospital after being kicked and stamped on by egg-throwing youths on Sheffield estate

A Sheffield teenager has avoided a prison sentence after kicking a motorist in the head.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Omar Ayuub aged 18, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, was part of a group who attacked a driver after he confronted youths on the estate about anti-social behaviour.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said the motorist driving through Firth Park had a football kicked at his car by a group of teenagers. He subsequently got out to speak to them in July last year.

"He stepped out of the car and eggs were thrown at him and the group ran away. He chased after them and grabbed what turned out to be the defendants 14-year-old brother," Ms Gallagher said.

The court heard the complainant was then pushed and fell on top of the defendants brother. Ayuub, who rushed over the the scene, joined others who were kicking and stamping on the driver who 'curled up into a ball' shielding himself from the blows, the court heard.

The victim who was taken to hospital, suffered bruising to the face, a swollen eye and some cuts had to be glued up. The defendant's brother was also injured in the incident.

Forensic work found evidence of Ayuub's trainer and tracksuit linking him to the scene and the 18-year-old business student admitted the offence to police September.

Francis Edusei, defending, said Ayuub was of 'good character' undertaking a college course and had no previous convictions.

Sentencing Ayuub, Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace said: "This could've been a lot worse for the victim but this case hangs on the basis of plea.

"You came across this incident halfway through and did not cause the initial trouble. You saw your brother on the floor underneath the driver to which must have been a very confusing situation but what followed was not the right course of action."

Ayuub pleaded guilty to ABH at an earlier hearing and was handed a 12 month community order with a curfew requirement from 9pm-6am.