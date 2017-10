Have your say

A motorist was stopped by police for shining a laser pen at other drivers while on the motorway near Sheffield.

Traffic cops pulled the motorist over yesterday on the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 30 in Derbyshire.

The pen was seized and the driver is due to appear in court.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Roads Policing Group described the incident as an act of 'stupidity'.