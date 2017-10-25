Motorist gets stuck behind herd of COWS on Sheffield road before they race towards pedestrians

Have your say

This is the bizarre moment a motorist's journey home was interrupted by a herd of cows on a Sheffield road.

Sue Lightfoot was travelling home, to the north west from Nottingham, on the A616 between Sheffield and Langsett yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 24).

Cows on Sheffield Road- Picture: Sue Lightfoot

However, after encountering busy traffic on the road, she decided to turn off down a B road but was met with another, slightly unusual, blockage.

A herd of cows appeared, blocking the road completely, in bizarre footage captured by Sue.

She said that the cows then started running towards 'very scared looking people' on the opposite side of the road.

