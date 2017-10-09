Motorist crashed into pick-up truck with such force it overturned

A remorseful motorist who pulled out of a junction and crashed into a passing pick-up truck which overturned has been ordered to pay £351 in a fine and costs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 5, how Emma Hewins, 33, of Fairview Road, Dronfield, had been driving onto Long Rake, at Youlgreave, when her car collided with a passing Mitsubishi pick-up truck on Long Rake.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The other driver was in a Mitsubishi pick-up travelling along Long Rake towards Youlgreave.

“Along that journey there was a crossroads and the other motorist had the right of way. He was driving at 45mph past the junction and saw a flash of red to his left and heard a loud bang and a vehicle made sideways contact and turned his vehicle over.”

The other motorist suffered a sprained shoulder and fractured ribs, according to Mrs Allsop, and was bed-ridden for days afterwards and his passenger - his 17-year-old son - was badly shaken and his hands were riddled with smashed glass so he missed exams.

Hewins told police the incident had happened really fast and she had not seen the other vehicle and she had failed to brake in time.

She added that she was not familiar with the road and she had been heading to see her partner who was staying on a residential at a camp site.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident on June 26.

A tearful Hewins told the court: “I was completely at fault. It was my fault.”

Magistrates fined Hewins £236 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with nine points.