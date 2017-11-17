Motorcyclist seriously injured in smash outside Sheffield Arena

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash outside the Sheffield Arena last night as families were arriving at the venue for a Disney on Ice show.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Broughton Lane at 5pm and found that a motorbike and a white Mercedes car had collided between the junctions for the Fly DSA Arena and Valley Centertainment complex.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorbike had been travelling along Broughton Lane and was preparing to turn right into the Valley Centertainment complex when it was involved in the collision with the Mercedes, which was travelling towards Darnall at the time.

The rider of the motorbike, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

But a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-altering.

Broughton Road was closed for a number of hours while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.