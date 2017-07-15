Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in South Yorkshire

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Rotherham.

A black Peugeot 207 was travelling on Moorgate Road, towards Rotherham District General Hospital when it collided with a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motorbike, travelling in the opposite direction yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened outside the Vets4Pets and Tesco car park at around 1.25pm.

The rider of the motorbike, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision occurring.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident number 511 of July 14, 2017.