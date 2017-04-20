Motorcyclist named after fatal crash in Sheffield

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Sheffield has been named today.

Sam Pickering, aged 20, died after crashing his motorbike in Oughtibridge last Sunday morning.

He was riding his grey Yamaha motorbike along Langsett Road North, near to the junction with Bedford Road, when he crashed on his way to a charity bike ride in Sheffield, where bikers donate eggs and cash each year for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said the biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Pickering’s mum Lorna and stepdad Ian said in a statement today: ”Easter Sunday 2017 will be a day never to be forgotten as it is the day my beautiful son, Sam, lost his life whilst on his way to attend the charity egg run for the Sheffield Children's Hospital along with his stepdad.

"Sam regularly attended the charity event after first going in 2005. He loved every minute of being able to meet other riders and spend time with friends such as James Toseland.

"Sam was a loud and proud person with a huge personality. He always had a smile on his face and only ever wanted to do good in life.

"Ride free my precious child, I will never forget you and we will love you forever.”

Mr Pickering’s dad, Stephen, added: “He was my son and friend and I will miss him”.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.