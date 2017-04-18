Motorcyclist killed in Sheffield was on his way to a charity bike ride

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Sheffield was on his way to take part in a charity bike ride.

The 20-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died in a crash on Langsett Road North, Oughtibridge, on Sunday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said he lost control of his grey Yamaha motorbike near to Bedford Road at around 7.45am.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

It is understood that the biker was on his way to take part in the annual 'Easter egg run' in aid of The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield when he crashed.

Ex-superbike world champion James Toseland joined around 500 riders for the annual ride to Weston Park, before delivering chocolate eggs to children at the nearby hospital.

Bikers donate eggs and cash every year and this year’s event, organised by the Three Shires Honda Owners Club, is expected to have raised more than £5,000.

A minute's silence was held for the motorcyclist killed on Sunday morning before engines were revved for another minute as a tribute from the biking community.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.