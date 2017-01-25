Motorcyclist injured trying to avoid overtaking car

A motorcyclist was injured after he came off his bike while trying to avoid an overtaking car travelling in the opposite direction.

He was travelling along the A614 near Thorne in South Yorkshire when he had to brake to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The rider suffered an injured shoulder and tissue damage.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone that may have seen the incident, in particular the driver of the vehicle being overtaken at the time, which is thought to have been a van or possibly something towing a high sided trailer."

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.