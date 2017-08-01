Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Barnsley

Have your say

A motorcyclist is fighting for life after crashing into a wall following a collision with a car.

The 31-year-old Barnsley man was travelling along Cemetery Road, Barnsley, when the crash occurred at 2.45pm on Saturday.

He was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta travelling towards Doncaster Road.

The yellow and black motorcycle then collided with a brick wall.

South Yorkshire Police said the rider was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition today.

The 25-year-old driver of the Fiesta suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.