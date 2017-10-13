Motorbike torched in arson attack in Sheffield

Firefighters dealt with a motorbike torched in an arson attack in Sheffield last night.
The blaze was discovered in Springwood Lane, High Green, at 10.20pm.
Crews in Barnsley dealt with a touring caravan set on fire in a garden in Low Row, Woolley, Barnsley, at 12.45am this morning and a pile of waste dumped on Dovecliffe Road, Wombwell, at 9.45pm yesterday.
Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
