Mother celebrates breastfeeding through painted portraits

Breastfeeding is often a hotly debated topic - when is the right time to stop? Should it be done in public?

But in Sheffield breastfeeding is being celebrated next week at the 18th annual 'National Breastfeeding' week, from 19th June-25th June.

This portrait is of a mother called Alex with her child Max

Leanne Pearce, mother of two, took inspiration from her own breastfeeding experiences with her daughters to paint portraits of herself and other mothers feeding their children.

To kick off National Breastfeeding week Leanne's work will be showcased during an event for council staff, Home Start and NHS partners this Monday at Sheffield Town Hall.

Leanne's portfolio is called “Breastfeed – portraits with a purpose”, and her portraits capture the intimate, maternal moment between mother and child that she says is a wonderful thing.

As well as showcasing her work Leanne will be leading a talk about breastfeeding and the issues surrounding it.

A previous exhibition of Leanne's work

It is commonly found that mothers don't feel comfortable breastfeeding in public and Leanne admits to feeling the same at first.

She said: "at first I felt fragile when I started breastfeeding and that I should be covered up when in public"

But by the time she had her second child she felt far more confident about it and said that breastfeeding is definitely something that should be celebrated.

Leanne believes that their is no right time to stop breastfeeding at it is something that should be decided between families - whenever it feels comfortable for you.

The event held by Sheffield City Council will also premier a play called 'The Breast Factor', a play written, directed and acted by breastfeeding support volunteers.

The play portrays how decisions can be made around feeding babies and uses a game show format to dispel myths surrounding breastfeeding.

Mothers can be told lots of daunting and incorrect information from different sources and the play aims to dispel these and set new mum's off on the right track.

National Breast Feeding week is an opportunity for communities to come together and support breastfeeding mums, encourage expectant parents and raise awareness around the health and well being benefits from breastfeeding.

On 21 June the council also hosting a picnic in the Winter Gardens for pregnant mums, mums and their families.