Sheffield motorists face more traffic chaos this morning after a reported multi-car crash on the Mosborough Parkway.

The Parkway is reportedly closed in both directions following the crash at around 8am.

No details of any injuries have been released by police.

There has also been a reported crash on Rutland Road which is causing delays.

The crashes will cause more headaches for motorists who faced travel chaos on Tuesday morning after a crash on the Derek Dooley Way.

