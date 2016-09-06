More power tools stolen in Sheffield

More power tools have been stolen in thefts from vehicles and burglaries in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said today that tools were stolen from a van parked in Sothall Green, Beighton, after the lock was forced.

Tools have also been reported stolen from a van in Alnwick Road, Intake, after the driver's door was forced open.

Thieves also stole tools from a garage in Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville and a business on the Holbrook Industrial Estate.

Sheffield teacher, 41, dies after tragic classroom accident

Sheffield broadband speeds are slower than villages in Eastern Europe

Sheffield student caught up in Eddie Izzard bereft theft attack

Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder eyes up two out-of-contract players

Sheffield Wednesday: Free agent Urby Emanuelson set to join the Owls until the end of the season

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.