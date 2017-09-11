'More needs to be done' to help the homeless and crack down on begging in Sheffield say readers

More needs to be done to tackle homelessness and the issue of street begging, according to The Star readers.

More needs to be done to tackle homelessness and the issue of street begging, according to The Star readers.

People have been reacting to claims from the Sheffield City Centre Residents' Action Group (SCCRAG) that 'professional beggars' can rake in '£100 a day'.

South Yorkshire Police officers operating in the city centre have said a number of 'persistent beggars' have been issued with court summons and some are known to travel into the city to beg.

People on social media have been reacting to the claims and said there needs to be more help for the 'genuine' homeless and begging is directly linked to addiction and mental health issues.

Danny Fieldhouse said: "You see loads begging throughout the day but you don't see half as many sleeping rough at night time. It's disgusting for people who abuse it and use it as an act but those who genuinely are homeless should be helped."

Steve Walker posted: "It's a fact that there are 'Fakes' I spoke to one recently because I knew him personally and knew he wasn't homeless who in his own words 'dole doesn't pay me enough and I can't get work because of some of my past .... so I got the bus into town and spend my days begging.' I asked how much he earned he pulled out 120 pound after 6 hours."

ER Paisnel wrote: "I saw three of them counting out £35 in coins - donated by the public - then it was into the bookies on West Street for one while another went to the off licence."

Jennifer Delahay posted: "It's a difficult issue as it's not easy to know who is genuine and who is not. If in doubt, rather than give money, you can buy a sandwich or a tea then that's a help and the police and council do need to spend more to help them find a genuine place to live."

Kevan Bee said: "I know there are genuine homeless. It's those that aren't genuine that are creating the problem for the genuine ones. It's not a Sheffield problem though. I travel around and it's a widespread problem."

Sean Stones posted: "It's an addiction and mental health issue. The begging is just a symptom. I doubt anyone does it for fun or cos it's a cushy lifestyle."