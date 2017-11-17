More motorbikes stolen in Sheffield

Investigations are underway into the theft of a number of motorbikes in Sheffield.

They have been stolen from Stannington View Road, Crookes; Spring View Road, Crookes; Wood Road, Hillsborough and Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Last month, South Yorkshire Police issued a warning about the theft of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds, reporting that at that time 135 had been stolen over the previous three months.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.