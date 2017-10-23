More motorbikes stolen in Sheffield

More motorbikes have been stolen in Sheffield, with police officers investigating an increase in thefts over the last three months.

Last week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that 135 bikes and scooters had been stolen across the city over the last three months.

The force said it has a specialist team investigating the offences.

Today, it has emerged that a white Piaggio scooter was stolen from Turie Avenue, Parson Cross, between Wednesday and Friday.

And a Suzuki motorbike was stolen from Stevenson Road, Attercliffe, last week.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.