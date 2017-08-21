Mobility scooter torched in arson attack in Sheffield

A mobility scooter was torched in an arson attack in Sheffield this morning.

The fire in Ormond Road, Jordanthorpe, was discovered at 5.30am.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

At 3am this morning another crew dealt with a car set alight in Sherburn Road, New Lodge, Barnsley.

A shed was set on fire in Sweet Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster, last night, along with a wheelie bin in Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft, Doncaster and piles of rubbish in Sheldon Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster and Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham.

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.