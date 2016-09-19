Search

Mobile speed cameras in use in South Yorkshire

Mobile speed cameras operating in South Yorkshire

Mobile speed cameras operating in South Yorkshire

0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras will be in use across South Yorkshire this week.

Sheffield:

- A57 Mosborough Parkway

- A61 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

- A61 Chesterfield Road South

- A61 Meadowhead

- A6101 Rivelin Valley Road

- A6135 Chapeltown Road, Ecclesfield

- A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough

- A6135 Station Road / White Lane

- B6077 Loxley Road

- B6082 Carlisle Street East

- B6200 Handsworth Road

- B6200 Retford Road

- B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown

- Normanton Hill

- Shirecliffe Road/ Cooks Wood Road

Rotherham:

- A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton

- A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road

- A629 Upper Wortley Road

- A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley

- B6059 Wales Road, Kiveton Park

- B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

- Worksop Road, Aston

Barnsley:

- A61 Wakefield Road

- A628 Pontefract Road

- A629 Halifax Road, Wortley

- A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley

- A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley

- B6096 Station Road, Wombwell

- B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe

Doncaster:

- A18 Carr House Road

- A18 Tudworth Road

- A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough

- A6023 Low Road, Conisbrough

- A630 High Road

- A630 Wheatley Hall Road

- A630 Wheatley Hall Road

- A638 Bawtry Road

- A638 Great North Road, Woodlands

- A638 York Road,

- A638 York Road, Scawthorpe

- B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

- Church Road, Stainforth

- Everingham Road

- Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe,

- Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe

- Sprotbrough Road

- Station Road, Dunscroft

- Thorne Road

- Urban Road, Hexthorpe

- West End Lane, Rossington

Back to the top of the page