Mixed views over call to donate to charities instead of direct to beggars in Sheffield

A call for kindhearted Sheffielders to donate to charities instead of direct to beggars on the streets has been met with mixed reactions.

South Yorkshire Police said officers and partners dealing with beggars in Sheffield city centre would prefer people to give to charities and organisations who can help and support the less fortunate rather than direct to those on the streets.

The belief is that charities and support agencies would be able to engage with more people if financial support from the streets dried up, forcing those in need to seek help through the proper channels.

South Yorkshire Police issued the plea as a new team looking at issues in the city centre tries to get to the root causes of problems and to provide long-term solutions.

The force revealed that although there are some genuine cases, some beggars are planted on the streets as part of organised gangs to dupe passers-by into parting with their cash.

Star readers posting on Facebook, have mixed opinions on how to help beggars.

Lindsay McLaughlin wrote: "I have seen some picked up at the end of a shift in cars and vans and people coming over to them to pick up their proceeds.

"I agree though that most of them are not there because they want to be. I would rather give money direct to the Archer Project, Homeless and Rootless at Christmas or the Salvation Army to give help where it's needed as it is hard to distinguish the genuine from the fake or the ones who just want drink or drug money."

Mark Denton said he has also seen bogus beggars.

"Having worked in the centre for over 10 years, I've seen beggars with new clothes and mobiles.

"I've seen them go into the bookies at lunch and spend the money. I saw the same guy for weeks asking for money for a train journey near the station. I did ask him whether he's been home and he avoided me after that. I don't mind buying food or dog food but I've seen so much abuse of generosity."

But Emma Hague urged people to remember that there are some genuine cases on the streets."

"Some people are actually homeless. Please don’t judge them all the same," she said.

Anthony Cronshaw called for beggars pretending to be in need to be prosecuted.

"Bogus street beggars will have disappeared when the shoppers have gone home, leaving those genuine people still stuck on the streets.

"Those pretending to be homeless need locking up to deter others."