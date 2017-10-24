Missing teenage boys believed to have returned to Worksop

Two teenage boys missing from their homes in Worksop are believed to have returned to the town.

Judge Oliver, aged 13 and Kyle Scott, 14, left Worksop on Tuesday, October 17 and caught a train to Sheffield.

Kyle Scott

It is thought that they then caught a train to Birmingham before returning to Worksop at the weekend.

Judge is white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build and has mousy blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffa jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, grey and black Nike trainers, a black Nike backpack and black Nike cap.

Kyle is white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has short, straight, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top, green tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 621 of October 17.