A teenage girl reported missing from her home in Doncaster has been found safe and well.

Olivia Wood, aged 15, was reported missing from her home on Castle Hill, Conisbrough, at around 10pm Friday.

A police search was mounted and she was found over the weekend.

Key figures in transformation of Sheffield urge city to find its own identity

Murder accused appears at Sheffield court

South Yorkshire Police in week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

VIDEO: Pulp legend Jarvis Cocker backs protesters bid to save thousands of Sheffield trees from the chop

Pile-up causes long delays on South Yorkshire motorway

Missing South Yorkshire teenager found safe and well

Last drinks for Sheffield's Holme Lea pub

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE