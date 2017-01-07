Missing South Yorkshire teenager Adam found safe

Police have thanked those who helped find a missing South Yorkshire teenager.
Adam El-Refee, 13, went missing from his home in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.
He was found just after 8.30pm the next day.
Today’s top stories:
Exclusive: Career criminal jailed over Sheffield pub shooting was marked man with £40,000 bounty on his head
'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window
VIDEO: Protesters circle Town Hall in latest Sheffield tree demonstration
Three Sheffield off-licences face review over child safety concerns
Sheffield care home rated 'inadequate' for third time running
WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend
LIVE BLOG: Southend v Sheffield United - as it happens
VIDEO: Morgan Fox outlines his reasons for joining Sheffield Wednesday
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE
Get all the latest Blades stats