Missing South Yorkshire teenager Adam found safe

Adam El-Refee, 13, was last seen by his mother in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

Police have thanked those who helped find a missing South Yorkshire teenager.

Adam El-Refee, 13, went missing from his home in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

He was found just after 8.30pm the next day.

