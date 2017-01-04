Search

Missing Sheffield woman found safe

Janet Fenton

Janet Fenton

A missing Sheffield woman has been found safe this morning.

Janet Fenton, aged 47, was reported missing from her home address in Longley, Sheffield, on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said she was found 'safe and well' in Sheffield this morning.

