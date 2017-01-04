Missing Sheffield woman found safe

A missing Sheffield woman has been found safe this morning.
Janet Fenton, aged 47, was reported missing from her home address in Longley, Sheffield, on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said she was found 'safe and well' in Sheffield this morning.
