A Sheffield teenager who vanished after school yesterday was found in the early hours of this morning.
Gowan Baldwin, aged 13, was reported missing after he failed to return home.
He was last seen on Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, at 4.30pm but was found in the early hours of this morning.
Trees down and road chaos as high winds hit South Yorkshire
WEATHER: Warning remains in place for strong winds
Missing Sheffield schoolboy found safe
Fatal accident raises further questions over safety of Sheffield junction
Sheffield man, aged 40, missing from home
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE