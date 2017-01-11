Search

Missing Sheffield schoolboy found safe

Gowan Baldwin

Gowan Baldwin

3
Have your say

A Sheffield teenager who vanished after school yesterday was found in the early hours of this morning.

Gowan Baldwin, aged 13, was reported missing after he failed to return home.

He was last seen on Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, at 4.30pm but was found in the early hours of this morning.

Trees down and road chaos as high winds hit South Yorkshire

WEATHER: Warning remains in place for strong winds

Missing Sheffield schoolboy found safe

Fatal accident raises further questions over safety of Sheffield junction

Sheffield man, aged 40, missing from home

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Back to the top of the page