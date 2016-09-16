MISSING: Search for 17-year-old Sheffield girl

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 17-year-old girl in Sheffield.

Thui Hoang was reported missing at 8.34am on Thursday, having been last seen at an address in Manor Oaks Gardens in Sheffield.

Officers believe Thui may have left the address in the early hours of Thursday morning and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard from her.

Thui has brown hair with red tints in, is about 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build. At this time, police do not know what she might be wearing.

Have you seen Thui? If you have any information which could help police find her, please call 101 quoting incident number 190 of 15 September 2016