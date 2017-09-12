Missing Rotherham man found safe after festival disappearance

A Rotherham man who vanished at a music festival has been found safe.

Adam Ruff, aged 26, from Kiveton Park, disappeared at the Elusive Festival in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the early hours of yesterday.

A police search was mounted in the area, with friends and relatives also helping in the efforts to find him.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed this morning that he was found safe and well near the village of Islip, around 13 miles away from where the festival was staged.

He was located by members of Northampton Search and Rescue.