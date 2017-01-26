MISSING: Police appeal for help to find Sheffield man, aged 72

Police are appealing for help to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Sheffield.

Richard Beeton disappeared from his home in the High Storrs area this evening (Thursday, January 26) at around 5.10pm, officers sid.

He is described as white, around 5ft10in and of slim build.

He was wearing dark clothing, a thin blue jacket and tortoise shell-rimmed glasses when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 843 of January 26.

South Yorkshire Police had appealed for help to find John Brooks, but they tweeted at 8.19pm this evening to say he had been found safe and well.

