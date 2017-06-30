Missing owl reunited with Sheffield Wednesday supporting owner after Star steps in to help

A missing owl has been reunited with its Sheffield Wednesday supporting owner after The Star stepped in to help.

Barn owl Ozzie had been the subject of a huge search after he escaped from an aviary in Sheffield last Sunday.

His owners had feared the worst - until a concerned Ecclesfield woman spotting the bird hopping around her garden this morning.

She contacted the Star in a bid to track down the owner and Ozzie is now back with keeper Shaun Grafton after he read our story and realised the missing owl was his.

Son Joe said: "Thank you to the Sheffield Star for your support in reuniting my dad with his beloved Ozzie.

"He has been part of the family for the last eight years and is loved by all."

The bird escaped last Sunday and Joe said the family have been searching every day since with messages going out on Facebook and forums.

Mary Collins, who lives in Nursery Grove, Ecclesfield, contacted us this morning, fearing for the safety of the owl after it landed in her garden and refused to budge.

The bird was about two miles away from where he went missing from the Grafton family home.

Added Joe: " I took my dad full of excitement to the address to which Ozzie was at.

"He was in the conservatory with Mr Collins and my dad was smiling from ear to ear to see his beloved Ozzie again.

"My dad gave him a chick and he came straight to him. Now it is all smiles with him back home ready for the football season where he is our SWFC mascot."

Since its arrival, Mrs Collins had fed it some bacon and given it some water while it swooped around her garden.