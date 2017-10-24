Missing man and woman from Sheffield both found

A missing man and woman from Sheffield have both been found.

Police searches were launched for Paige Huddlestone and Sean Allen, who were both reported missing in separate incidents on Sunday night.

Sean Allen

Paige, aged 20, vanished after last being seen in the city centre.

Shaun, 49, from Crosspool, also disappeared over the weekend, but last night South Yorkshire Police announced that both he and Paige had both been found.

Their disappearances were not linked.