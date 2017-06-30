Missing girl last seen in Rotherham found safe and well

A girl reported missing after she was last seen in Rotherham has been found safe and well.
Melissa Simpson, aged 14, was reported missing after she vanished from Woodsetts at 2pm yesterday.
She was found in the Manchester area overnight.
