A girl missing since last night could be in South Yorkshire.

Police officers searching for her said she has links to South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Tia is mixed race, 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has very curly brown hair with bits of blonde at the ends.

She was last seen wearing a green Adidas T-shirt, a green coat with fur on the hood, black jeans with ripped knees and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.